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Girls of Sandy Hook
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962 views • September 04, 2021
Thumbnail are the kids of Sandy Hook meeting to commemorate their fake deaths and making $131m happen in 2-years (to 2014). This is a short 4-minute and 28-second clip of the money generated after the event, taken from the larger 2-hour 46-minute video.
Jim mentioned this yesterday (3Sep21) and I checked it out, "SANDY HOOK HOAXERS: DEMANDING SCHOOL RECORDS OF THE "VICTIMS" IS AN "AFFRONT!!!"
That's how you know their case is BULLSHIT. That's a reasonable request in any court case, not an "affront." It is only an "affront" if those records cannot be produced.
They will not present the records come hell or high water. All it will take is a righteous judge and the case will be hung on this one request. Don't bet on the case being heard by anyone righteous however, after how the election theft was enforced by corruption.
Sandy Hook was a staged event done at an abandoned school that was already scheduled for demolition. If the hoaxers can't produce the records, they are DONE in court. Demanding those records is an affront to their bullshit case, not the "families!""
To Demolish and Rebuild Sandy Hook School $50m
To Sandy Hook Victim's Families $25.5m
To Newtown (Lasting Changes Fund) $15m
To Victim's Families and Survivors (Sandy Hook Community Foundation) $12m
To Responders and Victim's Families $7.1m
State donation to Catherine Hubbard Foundation $4.8m
To Victim's Families and Witnesses (United Way Fund) $4.3m
To Victim's Families and Responders (Sandy Hook Promise) $3.5m
To Connecticut and Newtown Police $2.5m
To Newtown from Dept. of Education $1.9m
To Newtown from Dept. of Education $1.3m
To Victim's Families (Newtown Youth and Family Services) $1.2m
To Victim's Families and Responders (Newtown Rotary Foundation) $800k
To Victim's Families (EverRibbon) $681,496
Catherine's Peace Team $100k
Dawn Hochsprung Scholarship Fund $98,000
Chase Kowalski Fund $75,431
Fundraiser for Catherine Hubbard Foundation $50k
Ben's (Benjamin Wheeler) Lighthouse $40,646
Catherine's Peace Team $30k
Musical Benefit for Catherine Hubbard Foundation $20k
26 Miles for Caroline (Previdi) $13,666
129.1m + 1,909,239. Total $131,009,239 (as of 2014).
* Plus unlimited amounts in lawsuits on anyone calling it fake news.
The 2-hour 46-minute video can be watched in it's entirety here:
Sandy Hook Video #7 "We Need To Talk About Sandy Hook"
https://www.brighteon.com/23604dfc-53e1-4a74-a93f-f695e9b6ef03
Jim mentioned this yesterday (3Sep21) and I checked it out, "SANDY HOOK HOAXERS: DEMANDING SCHOOL RECORDS OF THE "VICTIMS" IS AN "AFFRONT!!!"
That's how you know their case is BULLSHIT. That's a reasonable request in any court case, not an "affront." It is only an "affront" if those records cannot be produced.
They will not present the records come hell or high water. All it will take is a righteous judge and the case will be hung on this one request. Don't bet on the case being heard by anyone righteous however, after how the election theft was enforced by corruption.
Sandy Hook was a staged event done at an abandoned school that was already scheduled for demolition. If the hoaxers can't produce the records, they are DONE in court. Demanding those records is an affront to their bullshit case, not the "families!""
To Demolish and Rebuild Sandy Hook School $50m
To Sandy Hook Victim's Families $25.5m
To Newtown (Lasting Changes Fund) $15m
To Victim's Families and Survivors (Sandy Hook Community Foundation) $12m
To Responders and Victim's Families $7.1m
State donation to Catherine Hubbard Foundation $4.8m
To Victim's Families and Witnesses (United Way Fund) $4.3m
To Victim's Families and Responders (Sandy Hook Promise) $3.5m
To Connecticut and Newtown Police $2.5m
To Newtown from Dept. of Education $1.9m
To Newtown from Dept. of Education $1.3m
To Victim's Families (Newtown Youth and Family Services) $1.2m
To Victim's Families and Responders (Newtown Rotary Foundation) $800k
To Victim's Families (EverRibbon) $681,496
Catherine's Peace Team $100k
Dawn Hochsprung Scholarship Fund $98,000
Chase Kowalski Fund $75,431
Fundraiser for Catherine Hubbard Foundation $50k
Ben's (Benjamin Wheeler) Lighthouse $40,646
Catherine's Peace Team $30k
Musical Benefit for Catherine Hubbard Foundation $20k
26 Miles for Caroline (Previdi) $13,666
129.1m + 1,909,239. Total $131,009,239 (as of 2014).
* Plus unlimited amounts in lawsuits on anyone calling it fake news.
The 2-hour 46-minute video can be watched in it's entirety here:
Sandy Hook Video #7 "We Need To Talk About Sandy Hook"
https://www.brighteon.com/23604dfc-53e1-4a74-a93f-f695e9b6ef03
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