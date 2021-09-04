Girls of Sandy Hook

Thumbnail are the kids of Sandy Hook meeting to commemorate their fake deaths and making $131m happen in 2-years (to 2014). This is a short 4-minute and 28-second clip of the money generated after the event, taken from the larger 2-hour 46-minute video.Jim mentioned this yesterday (3Sep21) and I checked it out, "SANDY HOOK HOAXERS: DEMANDING SCHOOL RECORDS OF THE "VICTIMS" IS AN "AFFRONT!!!"That's how you know their case is BULLSHIT. That's a reasonable request in any court case, not an "affront." It is only an "affront" if those records cannot be produced.They will not present the records come hell or high water. All it will take is a righteous judge and the case will be hung on this one request. Don't bet on the case being heard by anyone righteous however, after how the election theft was enforced by corruption.Sandy Hook was a staged event done at an abandoned school that was already scheduled for demolition. If the hoaxers can't produce the records, they are DONE in court. Demanding those records is an affront to their bullshit case, not the "families!""To Demolish and Rebuild Sandy Hook School $50mTo Sandy Hook Victim's Families $25.5mTo Newtown (Lasting Changes Fund) $15mTo Victim's Families and Survivors (Sandy Hook Community Foundation) $12mTo Responders and Victim's Families $7.1mState donation to Catherine Hubbard Foundation $4.8mTo Victim's Families and Witnesses (United Way Fund) $4.3mTo Victim's Families and Responders (Sandy Hook Promise) $3.5mTo Connecticut and Newtown Police $2.5mTo Newtown from Dept. of Education $1.9mTo Newtown from Dept. of Education $1.3mTo Victim's Families (Newtown Youth and Family Services) $1.2mTo Victim's Families and Responders (Newtown Rotary Foundation) $800kTo Victim's Families (EverRibbon) $681,496Catherine's Peace Team $100kDawn Hochsprung Scholarship Fund $98,000Chase Kowalski Fund $75,431Fundraiser for Catherine Hubbard Foundation $50kBen's (Benjamin Wheeler) Lighthouse $40,646Catherine's Peace Team $30kMusical Benefit for Catherine Hubbard Foundation $20k26 Miles for Caroline (Previdi) $13,666129.1m + 1,909,239. Total $131,009,239 (as of 2014).* Plus unlimited amounts in lawsuits on anyone calling it fake news.The 2-hour 46-minute video can be watched in it's entirety here:Sandy Hook Video #7 "We Need To Talk About Sandy Hook"