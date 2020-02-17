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Sandy Hook Video #7 "We Need To Talk About Sandy Hook"
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1058 views • February 17, 2020
What a splash this video made on Youtube when it was debuted in 2014, only to be pulled down, with (according to my memory) 165,000 views in 2016. It features a discussion of the Sandy Hook shooting by a variety of videographers, contained in 19 parts. This video exposes several of the individuals involved in the event, and brings into serious question their motives and connections with the Democratic Party. This would include Lenny Posner who has made it his life's work to take down anything that calls into question the Sandy Hook event.
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