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They Want You To Be Poor (Here's Why)
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51 views • May 05, 2022
They Want You To Be Poor (Here's Why).....
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IN 1994 160 NATIONS AGREED TO REDUCE THE WORLD POPULATION TO 800 MILLION BY 2030 https://www.brighteon.com/a0cd52c8-439c-4951-8f36-7d4ee061ce4d
The Era of Depopulation… The Truth behind Chemtrails and Electrosmog. By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter https://www.brighteon.com/b5ee1493-ae76-4eb1-8e59-44102586ff0d
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