Revelation 17:13 And I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beast

Revelation 17:3So he carried me away in the spirit into the wilderness: and I saw a woman sit upon a scarlet coloured beast, full of names of blasphemy, having seven heads and ten horns.A lot of Christians are having problems to understand who is the Woman sitting on the Beast. They are very confused, they have heard some interpretations about it and are not too sure. Even after reading a few times some related passages, theirdoubts still persist. They would rather rely on their religious leaders to make sense out of so much information provided in the Book of Revelation and in the Gospel. Unfortunately this topic is very rarely and vaguely mentioned in some obscure segments of totally incoherent and horrible Sermons.Some are saying, with the torture and killing of "Heretics", this has to be the Catholic Church. Others, seeing the corruption, greed, and the worship of laughing and barking Devils in apostate Churches of our time, truly believe these Lying Signs and Wonders' Ministries are the Whore of Revelation.Who then is this Woman? There is only just one way to find out, let's go through the Holy Scriptures and spend some time digging for the Truth:Revelation 17:6And I saw the woman drunken with the blood of the saints, and with the blood of the martyrs of Jesus...Revelation 16:6For they have shed the blood of saints and prophets, and thou hast given them blood to drink; for they are worthy.Revelation 18:20Rejoice over her, thou heaven, and ye holy apostles and prophets; for God hath avenged you on her.Luke 11:47 Woe unto you! for ye build the sepulchres of the prophets, and your fathers killed them.48 Truly ye bear witness that ye allow the deeds of your fathers: for they indeed killed them, and ye build their sepulchres.49 Therefore also said the wisdom of God, I will send them prophets and apostles, and some of them they shall slay and persecute:Revelation 18:24And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth.Matthew 23:29 Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! because ye build the tombs of the prophets, and garnish the sepulchres of the righteous,30 And say, If we had been in the days of our fathers, we would not have been partakers with them in the blood of the prophets.31 Wherefore ye be witnesses unto yourselves, that ye are the children of them which killed the prophets.32 Fill ye up then the measure of your fathers.33 Ye serpents, ye generation of vipers, how can ye escape the damnation of hell?34 Wherefore, behold, I send unto you prophets, and wise men, and scribes: and some of them ye shall kill and crucify; and some of them shall ye scourge in your synagogues, and persecute them from city to city:35 That upon you may come all the righteous blood shed upon the earth, from the blood of righteous Abel unto the blood of Zacharias son of Barachias, whom ye slew between the temple and the altar.36 Verily I say unto you, All these things shall come upon this generation.Matthew 2337 O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, thou that killest the prophets, and stonest them which are sent unto thee, how often would I have gathered thy children together, even as a hen gathereth her chickens under her wings, and yewould not!38 Behold, your house is left unto you desolate.Related Study on this Brighteon Channel:Abomination of Desolation - Prophet DanielSecond Coming of Christ - Exact Timing in RevelationSecond Coming of Christ - Exact Date given to Prophet DanielMore of very important Studies on this Brighteon Channel: