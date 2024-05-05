☦️Orthodox Easter Procession last night in Moscow - outside the Beautiful "Cathedral of Christ the Savior"

☦️Easter procession began in Moscow
☦️Thousands of people have gathered for the service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow. Putin also attended.
I posted a short video this morning.
https://www.brighteon.com/b37fd59e-61d5-482a-879c-5a3eefb21a8e
