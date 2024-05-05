PUTIN -☦️Night Orthodox Easter Service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior - Christ is Risen!

☦️Night Easter service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior

Christ is Risen!



☦️Thousands of people gathered for Easter services at the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow

Happy Easter to all Christians. Christ is risen!

Together with Putin in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior - the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin.

The Russian leader always attends services during major church holidays. Usually at Christmas he goes to churches outside the Moscow region, at Easter - to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior. Only twice did Putin participate in Easter celebrations outside of Moscow - in 2000 at St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg and in 2003 at St. Nicholas Cathedral in Dushanbe, where he was on a visit.

In 2020, the president missed the Easter service due to the coronavirus pandemic, but lit a candle in the chapel at his residence in Novo-Ogarevo near Moscow.