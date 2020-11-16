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Coronavirus And 5G Connection - From Someone Whom Has Been A Nurse For 35 Years
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192 views • November 16, 2020
Here Is Kate Shemirani, Whom Has Been A Nurse For 35 Years And Healed Herself Of Cancer Talking On The Topic Of The Coronavirus 5G Connection.
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
By the way, I did NOT put the keywords in the order that they are. Brighteon did. They are in on the "agenda" if you get my drift. Not to mention they will not allow a person to consolidate videos within a playlist. I an not a fan of brighteon.
Coronavirus - What To Do
https://www.brighteon.com/3ea04d4f-150a-461f-871d-ab2734bc716b
By the way, I did NOT put the keywords in the order that they are. Brighteon did. They are in on the "agenda" if you get my drift. Not to mention they will not allow a person to consolidate videos within a playlist. I an not a fan of brighteon.
Keywords
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