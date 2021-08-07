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CDC and Fauci are Killers! Amazing Polly reveals Nazi criminals today! Dr. Mccullough Speaks frankly! Karl Marx the Man revealed!
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263 views • August 07, 2021
Fauci Mandated Remdesiver! It causes organ failure!
https://www.brighteon.com/7e46be55-1bbd-494b-ac87-20e2b91142a3
Dr. McCullough:
https://www.brighteon.com/a5b32eb6-8022-4051-8ad6-07f331fb7848
Amazing Polly: Happy Slaves?
https://rumble.com/vkp7pj-making-happy-slaves.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=AmazingPolly&ep=2
Who Really Was Karl Marx? How Does He Still Exert Influence Over the American Left? https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/who-really-was-karl-marx-and-how-does-he-still-exert-influence-over-the-american-left_3933533.html
Liberty in Alberta! https://rumble.com/vkorz0-freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-masking-shots-quarantine-in-alberta.html
Web article: https://ourgreaterdestiny.org/2021/08/alberta-court-victory-ends-covid/
Facebook Fact checkers funded by J&J and run by ex CDC head. https://www.brighteon.com/b2689592-2a3b-47f6-9888-8910fb67ae4b
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Heres the bitchute channel!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1CqoFi9zHbId/
https://www.brighteon.com/7e46be55-1bbd-494b-ac87-20e2b91142a3
Dr. McCullough:
https://www.brighteon.com/a5b32eb6-8022-4051-8ad6-07f331fb7848
Amazing Polly: Happy Slaves?
https://rumble.com/vkp7pj-making-happy-slaves.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=AmazingPolly&ep=2
Who Really Was Karl Marx? How Does He Still Exert Influence Over the American Left? https://link.theepochtimes.com/mkt_app/who-really-was-karl-marx-and-how-does-he-still-exert-influence-over-the-american-left_3933533.html
Liberty in Alberta! https://rumble.com/vkorz0-freedom-fighter-court-victory-ends-masking-shots-quarantine-in-alberta.html
Web article: https://ourgreaterdestiny.org/2021/08/alberta-court-victory-ends-covid/
Facebook Fact checkers funded by J&J and run by ex CDC head. https://www.brighteon.com/b2689592-2a3b-47f6-9888-8910fb67ae4b
You can join Patreon to support the channel. http://Patreon.com/FarmerJones
You can contribute and support the channel via The PayPal link for direct support and contributions. http://paypal.me/FarmerJones2018
Heres the bitchute channel!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1CqoFi9zHbId/
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