Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They ALWAYS Tell: 2019 Project Runway Designer 'KOVID' Reveals 'Kovid Mask' Outfit - Psaki PLANDEMIC [ROTM Flashback]
channel image
Luke2136
48 Subscribers
95 views
Published Yesterday

They ALWAYS tell - call it ROTM - Revelation of the Method -- it's a kabbalah thing..they have to; Psaki told the world so did Project Runway Reality TV Show in 2019 [April 4th 2019]

source: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2024/02/they-always-tell-2019-project-runway.html ***

*Psaki clip see: Psaki Trolls World Calls Corona "Plandemic" 8-25-21: https://www.brighteon.com/6a8fa7c3-0b9f-4a87-a5d7-2dc6e11aaa78


Keywords
vaccinecoronapsakicovidplandemicrotmpredicitive progamming

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket