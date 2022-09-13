Documented Forever Raggedy Ann Psaki Trolls World Calls Korona 'Plandemic' 8-25-21 Press Conference
Slips that right in there slick as can be - clear as can be "plan-demic" ..mocking the entire world doesn't even blink
[only one year ago - entire world imprisoned]
source: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2021/08/more-mocking-from-korona-krooks-raggedy.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.