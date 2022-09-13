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Documented Forever Raggedy Ann Psaki Trolls World Calls Korona 'Plandemic' 8-25-21 Press Conference
Slips that right in there slick as can be - clear as can be "plan-demic" ..mocking the entire world doesn't even blink
[only one year ago - entire world imprisoned]
source: https://anothervoicerev184.blogspot.com/2021/08/more-mocking-from-korona-krooks-raggedy.html