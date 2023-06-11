Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Emf radiation exposure for more than an hour is a heinous crime against all life on earth!
89 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published 19 hours ago |

When a Nazi eugenics loving scientist tells you that emf exposure alters life genetically and will have the capacity to kill, I think that information should not be overlooked! 

https://www.brighteon.com/30d012c2-f38f-47ab-b3bb-26c4639d329c

I tell all people who I meet how harmful smartwatches, i-phones, infertility pads etc are and to turn off their router at night or when not in use. Never carry your cellphone on your body. 

I told the police who have their offices right next to a celltower about the harmful effects. They seemed totally oblivious of the dangers. Same as a school for small children where also the voting office was, I told them about children being more vulnerable to these emfs because of their thinner skulls. I see nosebleeds, headaches and cancers coming for all those poor children whose parents didn't listen! 

You can inform your local councel for then at least they can't claim they didn't know "ich habe es nicht gewusst" 

These times is like what I call in Dutch "vechten tegen de bierkaai" too big to fight. We need God to step in, and He will!! Our only savior, Jesus Christ 🙏💖

Keywords
emf harmful biological effects were known long before we were bornheinous crime against all lifeforms on earthnon thermal effectsnazi eugenicist worshipper of satan being responsible for the current emf guidelines5g is a weapon and not meant as a communication device

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket