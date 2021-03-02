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Risky 'CRISPR' sex? Worries grow over partners injected with Covid RNA vax
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360 views • March 02, 2021
Not only has the decision to be injected with an experimental RNA vaccine shown to often be fatal, it can condemn your offspring to a dystopian future. And there is no reset button. It's forever. Get the unvarnished truth about gene-splicing and the CRISPR technology that's now impacting all of us. If your sex partner has been injected with one of these substances you need to watch this episode.
Links mentioned in the show:
First Bible Network:
Full spectrum multimedia coverage of the Covid scam
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Church bans RNA vaccines https://www.prlog.org/12832383-marcionite-church-forbids-rnadna-vaccinations-for-members.html
Gene inheritance breakthrough https://newatlas.com/crispr-mouse-gene-inheritance/58183/
Small countries bribed to go along with Covid scam https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/bolsheviks.html
Subreddit of Covid Vax Stories
https://www.reddit.com/r/VaccineExemption/
PCR testing scam exposed
https://www.brighteon.com/095691f3-531f-4638-9ebe-4565cdeba52b
Links mentioned in the show:
First Bible Network:
Full spectrum multimedia coverage of the Covid scam
https://www.fbn.theveryfirstbible.org
Church bans RNA vaccines https://www.prlog.org/12832383-marcionite-church-forbids-rnadna-vaccinations-for-members.html
Gene inheritance breakthrough https://newatlas.com/crispr-mouse-gene-inheritance/58183/
Small countries bribed to go along with Covid scam https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/bolsheviks.html
Subreddit of Covid Vax Stories
https://www.reddit.com/r/VaccineExemption/
PCR testing scam exposed
https://www.brighteon.com/095691f3-531f-4638-9ebe-4565cdeba52b
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