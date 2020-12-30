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CASE CLOSED: THE COVID SCAM HAS ITS ROOTS IN A NEW YORK TIMES ARTICLE WRITTEN 13 YEARS AGO
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296 views • December 30, 2020
As the World Health Organization finally admits that PCR tests are generating false positives we decided to dig a little deeper and found a New York Times news story that describes "the pandemic that wasn't" and how it was caused by - you guessed it - false PCR results. Thirteen years ago it was an accident but many are saying what's happening now is by design. Listen closely before you get that experimental RNA vaccination.
Media inquiries: [email protected]
Host: Darren Kelama
Content distribution restrictions: None
Links mentioned in the show:
2007 New York Times PCR pandemic news story:
https://archive.is/MdDCX
WHO false positives data:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/12/18/who-finally-admits-pcr-tests-create-false-positives/
Religious Vaccination Exemption Forms (that you can download now):
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html
Employers can now bar unvaccinated workers, says EEOC:
https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/covid-19-vaccine-employers-exclude-unvaccinated-workers/#app
Bookmark the Right Bible Podcast:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/therightbiblepodcast.html
Media inquiries: [email protected]
Host: Darren Kelama
Content distribution restrictions: None
Links mentioned in the show:
2007 New York Times PCR pandemic news story:
https://archive.is/MdDCX
WHO false positives data:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/12/18/who-finally-admits-pcr-tests-create-false-positives/
Religious Vaccination Exemption Forms (that you can download now):
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/covidscam.html
Employers can now bar unvaccinated workers, says EEOC:
https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/covid-19-vaccine-employers-exclude-unvaccinated-workers/#app
Bookmark the Right Bible Podcast:
https://www.marcionitechurch.org/therightbiblepodcast.html
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