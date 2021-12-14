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Doctors for Covid Ethics Symposium - Session 2: The Going Direct Reset
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27 views • December 14, 2021
https://tube.doctors4covidethics.org/videos/watch/728621fe-3f11-4e7d-87b8-49ed03c2e031
session 1: https://www.brighteon.com/8af017e6-0a9d-44c9-9ca2-c71b77d150ea
session 2: https://www.brighteon.com/7738c3f0-eeb1-4df3-8aa0-0e04f189bdf6
session 3: https://www.brighteon.com/bc4581cb-821d-4ba4-b3d7-87479da1a171
session 4: https://www.brighteon.com/ed474874-709b-4ee0-8062-525113791393
session 1: https://www.brighteon.com/8af017e6-0a9d-44c9-9ca2-c71b77d150ea
session 2: https://www.brighteon.com/7738c3f0-eeb1-4df3-8aa0-0e04f189bdf6
session 3: https://www.brighteon.com/bc4581cb-821d-4ba4-b3d7-87479da1a171
session 4: https://www.brighteon.com/ed474874-709b-4ee0-8062-525113791393
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