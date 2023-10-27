Money that You COULD Have Had to Go "Off-the-Grid!": "Ethics in Energy Act of 2023" to STOP Utility Corruption

Shallow dive into U.S. Congresswoman, Kathy Castor of Florida's "Ethics in Energy Act" bill to stop utility corruption. To view the original bill visit: https://castor.house.gov/uploadedfiles/castor_040_xml.pdf

(circa July 2023)



