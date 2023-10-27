Create New Account
Money that You COULD Have Had to Go "Off-the-Grid!": "Ethics in Energy Act of 2023" to STOP Utility Corruption
Shallow dive into U.S.  Congresswoman, Kathy Castor of Florida's "Ethics in Energy Act" bill to stop utility corruption.  To view the original bill visit: https://castor.house.gov/uploadedfiles/castor_040_xml.pdf
(circa July 2023)

To share the “Powerpoint” via Google Drive, use:

tinyurl.com/2023EthicsInEnergyAct

Tell your leaders to support utility accountability reforms now

Send your message now to urge Congress to stop utility corruption by filling-out:

tinyurl.com/stopUtilityCorruption
(Original link: https://www.solarunitedneighbors.org/solar-advocacy/join-the-movement-to-stop-utility-corruption/


More info. At: https://energyandpolicy.org/legislation-prohibits-utilities-recovering-political-expenses-ratepayers/


To share this video, text and/or e-mail your loved ones:

tinyurl.com/stopUtilityCorruptionVideo


