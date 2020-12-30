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46. MMS: Chlorine Dioxide can replace antibiotics AND correct antibiotic-related health issues
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368 views • December 30, 2020
New research is showing long-term health problems related to infant use of antibiotics that are showing up as asthma, eczema, hay fever, food allergies etc. Interestingly, ClO2 can safely replace the use of antibiotics in infants as well as correct all of the issues addressed in the article.
CNN Article:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/16/health/baby-antibiotics-linked-to-illness-wellness/index.html
ClO2 Uses to correct issues:
https://mmstestimonials.co/
Protocols to treat common household illnesses:
https://www.brighteon.com/b04d2a85-677c-4dc9-aa6f-61205f1b7d34
CNN Article:
https://www.cnn.com/2020/11/16/health/baby-antibiotics-linked-to-illness-wellness/index.html
ClO2 Uses to correct issues:
https://mmstestimonials.co/
Protocols to treat common household illnesses:
https://www.brighteon.com/b04d2a85-677c-4dc9-aa6f-61205f1b7d34
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