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Faith, Proof, and a lot of coincidences.
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42 views • October 24, 2020
I want to clarify one point. I meant to say Moses wrote down the true account after the Babylonian liars perverted it. Today we will discuss why we must either live by faith, or put our trust in men and their irrational belief in a lot of coincidences.
Episode 42 mentioned in this video:
https://www.brighteon.com/6952a73a-64cf-4fcc-8f0e-565a5b58a363
A don't miss episode:
https://welcomehome777.com/the-appointed-time-standing-in-the-valley-of-decision/
Ready to take the challenge? The full podcast is here:
https://welcomehome777.com/student-of-the-last-days-podcast/
"Coincidence is God's way of remaining anonymous"
Albert Einstein
Even some high profile sceptics acknowledge God is real.
Episode 42 mentioned in this video:
https://www.brighteon.com/6952a73a-64cf-4fcc-8f0e-565a5b58a363
A don't miss episode:
https://welcomehome777.com/the-appointed-time-standing-in-the-valley-of-decision/
Ready to take the challenge? The full podcast is here:
https://welcomehome777.com/student-of-the-last-days-podcast/
"Coincidence is God's way of remaining anonymous"
Albert Einstein
Even some high profile sceptics acknowledge God is real.
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