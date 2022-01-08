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Werken aan je gezondheid is anti-vax praat
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20 views • January 08, 2022
VRT | De afspraak - dinsdag 16 november 2021
https://youtu.be/SxlyW5tBchc
De Nieuwe Wereld TV
Met Dick Bijl, Lieneke van de Griendt en Machteld Huber
gepost op 5 Jan 2022
https://youtu.be/aW7yqMcI_A0
Hoe tel je de frequentie van woorden?
download link hier:
https://www.brighteon.com/813b2ea5-4d5a-4500-8438-49ce6073c48c
https://youtu.be/SxlyW5tBchc
De Nieuwe Wereld TV
Met Dick Bijl, Lieneke van de Griendt en Machteld Huber
gepost op 5 Jan 2022
https://youtu.be/aW7yqMcI_A0
Hoe tel je de frequentie van woorden?
download link hier:
https://www.brighteon.com/813b2ea5-4d5a-4500-8438-49ce6073c48c
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