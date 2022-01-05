Download en doorzoek 3000+ ondertitels van 2 jaar VRT Nieuws in seconden

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23 views • January 05, 2022
Ondertitelingen:
https://e1.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZ9ksFZvBblB8hSrb73GWYphfrR5RQQBLz7
Frequentie teller:
https://e1.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZHVnFZfPQWyk2EeARWN0LQ8U8yHR2BO5Ly
Notepad++
https://notepad-plus-plus.org/
Als men de frequentie van bepaalde woorden bekijkt en die samen zou voegen met de uiterst hoge frequentie van beelden van inspuitingen bijvoorbeeld, is het wel duidelijk waarom heel wat mensen een echte hekel hebben aan ons mainstream propaganda nieuws.
https://e1.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZ9ksFZvBblB8hSrb73GWYphfrR5RQQBLz7
Frequentie teller:
https://e1.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZHVnFZfPQWyk2EeARWN0LQ8U8yHR2BO5Ly
Notepad++
https://notepad-plus-plus.org/
Als men de frequentie van bepaalde woorden bekijkt en die samen zou voegen met de uiterst hoge frequentie van beelden van inspuitingen bijvoorbeeld, is het wel duidelijk waarom heel wat mensen een echte hekel hebben aan ons mainstream propaganda nieuws.
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