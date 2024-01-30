Create New Account
Riccardo Bosi: Strategy & Maximum Effort
Son of the Republic
Published 17 hours ago

The Point Is To Win

* The obvious move is not always the most beneficial.

* You’re going to have to dig deep in this war that’s to come.

* The tribulations of war were others’ responsibility; the great labors of peace are ours.

* We have to rebuild the people.

* Study, read, learn — and be prepared for what’s coming.


Patriots Are Ending A Belligerent Occupation According To Military Rule Of Law

* The Earth alliance is executing a worldwide sting operation against the deep state i.e. belligerent occupiers.

* We are larping a movie with puppeted actors.

* This is a continuity-of-government situation being conducted according to the DoD Law Of War Manual and Manual For Courts-Martial.

* The fog of war is no joke — and battle fatigue is real.

* God willing, operations are nearly complete and this is the final act.


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | **WARNING** For The Green Room (30 January 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4a3zsc-australiaone-party-warning-for-the-green-room-tonight-30-january-2024-800pm.html

Keywords
libertycourageself-relianceprayerthe planwwg1wgaliberationpreparednesssovereigntystrategyleadershippreparationpatiencereadinesscontinuity of governmentmilitary operationncswicaustralia onelaw of warriccardo bosiforbearancebelligerent occupation5d chesslive-action role playmaximum effort

