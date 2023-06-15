SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW. THE HOMOSEXUAL MANIFESTO - as to Congress in 1987 and implemented by the Entropic U.S Supreme Court in 2015

THE HOMOSEXUAL MANIFESTO - as to Congress in 1987 and implemented by the Entropic U.S Supreme Court in 2015

(PDF link) - http://medcraveonline.com/JPCPY/JPCPY-06-00341.pdf

Music credit and thank you to:

"Emotions" by AShamaluevMusic - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlkHGRbmdlE





SODOMY DEMONOLOGY TECHNOLOGY. A CONVERSATION WITH MARION KNOX.

https://www.brighteon.com/1717695d-3101-4fe6-addd-1bb2ffaf3a18



