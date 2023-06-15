Create New Account
SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW. THE HOMOSEXUAL MANIFESTO - as to Congress in 1987 and implemented by the Entropic U.S Supreme Court in 2015
THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE
Published Yesterday |

THE HOMOSEXUAL MANIFESTO - as to Congress in 1987 and implemented by the Entropic U.S Supreme Court in 2015 

(PDF link) - https://medcraveonline.com/JPCPY/JPCPY-06-00341.pdf 

Music credit and thank you to:

"Emotions" by AShamaluevMusic - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlkHGRbmdlE


Please view our PART 1 video of a 3 PART SERIES on this very subject... (PART 2 is forthcoming...)

SODOMY DEMONOLOGY TECHNOLOGY. A CONVERSATION WITH MARION KNOX. PART 1

https://www.brighteon.com/1717695d-3101-4fe6-addd-1bb2ffaf3a18

THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE Telephone Conversations on 26/11/2022 and 24/12/2022 with MARION KNOX

-

Born again KJV Bible believer from Oregon / USA who works in deliverance in the Name of JESUS, free of charge, with victims of MK Ultra, Sodomy / Satanic Ritual Abuse 

"Born and raised in a Christian home on a farm. 

Born again at age 8.

Married at age 20 been married to the same woman 65 years. 

We have 4 children, 10 grandchildren, 6 great grand children. 

Made our living in building construction and farming. 

Became very interested in the Bible, believed it literally. Studied the prophetic passages intensely. Prefer the King James Version. 

Performed Gospel music with my brothers 48 years. 

By the Authority of the LORD JESUS CHRIST I have ministered deliverance to hundreds of  abuse victims for the past 40 years, with a high percentage of success. 

Including ritual abuse victims from multiple sources. 

I don't charge for ministry and I don't keep records of the sessions. 

I consider my success to be due to the guidance of the HOLY SPIRIT 

and GOD'S WORD THE BIBLE. 

I have allowed this interview so that more people will be born again and be set free from the demons that were installed by abuse."

-

Marion Knox

Phone: +1(541)259-1839 or  +1(541)990-0294 

JESUS loves you 

freedomjesus christforgivenesssalvationjesus is godtruthsatanismkjvlgbtqmk ultrarepentancemercyhopepride monththe truth shall make you freethe living godking james version holy biblethe truth shall set you freeoperation bluebirdsomewhere over the rainbowsodomy programmingnew world order luciferian initiationsodomic initiationjesus is the holy ghostfreedom in salvation

