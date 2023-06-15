SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW. THE HOMOSEXUAL MANIFESTO - as to Congress in 1987 and implemented by the Entropic U.S Supreme Court in 2015

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THE HOMOSEXUAL MANIFESTO - as to Congress in 1987 and implemented by the Entropic U.S Supreme Court in 2015
(PDF link) - http://medcraveonline.com/JPCPY/JPCPY-06-00341.pdf
Music credit and thank you to:
"Emotions" by AShamaluevMusic - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlkHGRbmdlE
SODOMY DEMONOLOGY TECHNOLOGY. A CONVERSATION WITH MARION KNOX.
https://www.brighteon.com/1717695d-3101-4fe6-addd-1bb2ffaf3a18