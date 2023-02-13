SODOMY DEMONOLOGY TECHNOLOGY. A CONVERSATION WITH MARION KNOX. PART 1

D I S C L A I M E R:-



Everything in this video is factual, true and Biblical that is shared and disclosed. Let it be known however, we THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE do not support ALL of Marion Knox's doctrinal beliefs, for many of them are un-Biblical. Here lies ones personal requirement to have spiritual discernment, without the addition of private interpretation as we are clearly warned of in scripture. Marion Knox as we unfortunately discovered years after this publication, supports Zionism, Trump and QANON.

2 PETER 1:20 KJV

20 Knowing this first, that no prophecy of the scripture is of any private interpretation.





DISCLAIMER:

THIS VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC CONTENT.

IT MAY POSSIBLY TRIGGER SOME WHO HAVE UNKNOWINGLY BEEN SUBJECTED TO THIS SPIRITUAL / PHYSICAL ABUSE.

IT IS FOR YOU THAT WE PRAY FOR YOUR FREEDOM AND SALVATION IN THE LORD JESUS CHRIST

JESUS LOVES YOU





THE TRUTH SHALL SET YOU FREE

Telephone Conversations on 26/11/2022 and 24/12/2022

with MARION KNOX





This documentary is dedicated to all the victims across this world that have remained slaves to this spiritual imprisonment of your mind, body, soul and spirit that you may not even be aware of -

We truly hope and pray that The Holy Ghost, brings into your understanding, your possible hidden memories of such deep pain and suffering that has held you bound, shackled, and a captive prisoner throughout your precious life

Our prayers are for you dear soul, and for your blessed deliverance and healing in JESUS Holy Name, and for the acceptance of JESUS precious gift of his Life and Blood on the cross, to cleanse, heal, deliver, and set you free from the painful life you were subjected to, because of wicked people's abuse.

JESUS loves you deeply