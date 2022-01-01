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Joe Rogan's MOST EXTREMELY IMPORTANT PODCAST... in History?
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96322 views • January 01, 2022
The legend Dr. Robert Malone is back again. This time with the #1 podcaster in the world, Joe Rogan. This could top even Dr. Peter McCullough's episode as Joe Rogan's most important podcast EVER! Let's make sure this podcast reaches a minimum of 100 million people. Support Spotify for actually allowing this conversation. Leave them (in droves) if they start censoring. It really comes down to that! Anyone who facilitates and platforms these extremely important discussions should be supported in some way, shape or form.
The video that got Robert Malone BANNED from Twitter the day before this podcast:
https://www.brighteon.com/0e9030e8-353a-49e2-8269-66f5c54f419f
Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of the nine original mRNA vaccine patents, which were originally filed in 1989 (including both the idea of mRNA vaccines and the original proof of principle experiments) and RNA transfection. Dr. Malone, has close to 100 peer-reviewed publications which have been cited over 12,000 times. Since January 2020, Dr. Malone has been leading a large team focused on clinical research design, drug development, computer modeling and mechanisms of action of repurposed drugs for the treatment of COVID-19. Dr. Malone is the Medical Director of The Unity Project, a group of 300 organizations across the US standing against mandated COVID vaccines for children. He is also the President of the Global COVID Summit, an organization of over 16,000 doctors and scientists committed to speaking truth to power about COVID pandemic research and treatment.
Dr. Robert Malone
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/
Mirror: #1757 - Dr. Robert Malone
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3SCsueX2bZdbEzRtKOCEyT
Originally recorded on December 30th 2021
The video that got Robert Malone BANNED from Twitter the day before this podcast:
https://www.brighteon.com/0e9030e8-353a-49e2-8269-66f5c54f419f
Dr. Robert Malone is the inventor of the nine original mRNA vaccine patents, which were originally filed in 1989 (including both the idea of mRNA vaccines and the original proof of principle experiments) and RNA transfection. Dr. Malone, has close to 100 peer-reviewed publications which have been cited over 12,000 times. Since January 2020, Dr. Malone has been leading a large team focused on clinical research design, drug development, computer modeling and mechanisms of action of repurposed drugs for the treatment of COVID-19. Dr. Malone is the Medical Director of The Unity Project, a group of 300 organizations across the US standing against mandated COVID vaccines for children. He is also the President of the Global COVID Summit, an organization of over 16,000 doctors and scientists committed to speaking truth to power about COVID pandemic research and treatment.
Dr. Robert Malone
https://rwmalonemd.substack.com/
Mirror: #1757 - Dr. Robert Malone
https://open.spotify.com/episode/3SCsueX2bZdbEzRtKOCEyT
Originally recorded on December 30th 2021
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