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ABSOLUTE PROOF: COVID-19 Vaccines do MORE HARM Than Good
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2113 views • January 01, 2022
Link to this PDF: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/The-COVID-19-Inoculations-More-Harm-Than-Good-REV-Dec-16-2021.pdf
WE NEED YOU TO HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE
This evidence is a tool you can use. It represents a real opportunity to hold our leaders accountable as it is not opinion, or modelling, or real world evidence that can be dismissed or manipulated, but LEVEL 1 EVIDENCE from a randomized control trial. As such, it has high evidentiary value.
We’re asking that you call your MP and MPP and that you ask for a 1 hour meeting. Preferably in person, but Zoom will work too.
During the meeting, play them the video and provide them with the PDF version. Ask them questions, like whether or not they were aware of all the issues with the Pfizer trial. Or what they plan to do now that they are. Get them to agree to a follow up meeting where they will provide you with answers.
Share this video with friends and family. Have group viewing sessions on Zoom and discuss it.
Share this video and the PDF on social media. When you do, please use the hashtags #CCCA and #MoreHarmThanGood
Please join our mailing list at www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org and we will update you with additional evidence as we have it.
Follow us on social media. https://linktr.ee/CanadianCovidCareAlliance has all our social accounts.
This presentation is available in PDF and video format on our website at www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org
Mirror: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good-2/
WE NEED YOU TO HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE
This evidence is a tool you can use. It represents a real opportunity to hold our leaders accountable as it is not opinion, or modelling, or real world evidence that can be dismissed or manipulated, but LEVEL 1 EVIDENCE from a randomized control trial. As such, it has high evidentiary value.
We’re asking that you call your MP and MPP and that you ask for a 1 hour meeting. Preferably in person, but Zoom will work too.
During the meeting, play them the video and provide them with the PDF version. Ask them questions, like whether or not they were aware of all the issues with the Pfizer trial. Or what they plan to do now that they are. Get them to agree to a follow up meeting where they will provide you with answers.
Share this video with friends and family. Have group viewing sessions on Zoom and discuss it.
Share this video and the PDF on social media. When you do, please use the hashtags #CCCA and #MoreHarmThanGood
Please join our mailing list at www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org and we will update you with additional evidence as we have it.
Follow us on social media. https://linktr.ee/CanadianCovidCareAlliance has all our social accounts.
This presentation is available in PDF and video format on our website at www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org
Mirror: https://www.canadiancovidcarealliance.org/media-resources/the-pfizer-inoculations-for-covid-19-more-harm-than-good-2/
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