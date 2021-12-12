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TAKE 5 MINS TO LISTEN! BE PRESENT AND LEARN!
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213 views • December 12, 2021
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LEARN SOMETHING TODAY! - https://www.brighteon.com/babe71ed-326d-4055-9378-9326ada01c2f
Q - CHILD TRAFFICKING AND RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BEnj5OmYcpnH/
DR ANDREW MOULDEN - WHAT HE TOLD US BEFORE HE WAS MURDERED (RE-UPLOAD) - https://www.brighteon.com/42125f2d-abb5-4eb3-b649-503956fe2c7
Q - CHILD TRAFFICKING AND RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BEnj5OmYcpnH/
Murder!, Just Hours After Publishing The Secret Of The Vax The Dr. Is Dead - https://www.brighteon.com/d8896279-e2ca-45ea-9a70-080ffdd00bbc
BOMBSHELL DR NIGASE - https://www.brighteon.com/93a3c6ad-bf85-4f3a-960e-d826bae6d9f9
1200 DEAD FROM THE MRNA VAXX IN THE FIRST 90 DAYS! - https://www.brighteon.com/bd1512a6-7bc7-4b8e-b470-b5c2ef3ac318
AMERICA AND HER FAKERY -https://www.brighteon.com/17fe1f8b-94d6-4ce9-a5dd-ca19cc2c5bdd TIME TO RETHINK EVERYTHING YOU EVER LEARNED!
GRAPHENE CYBORGS - https://www.brighteon.com/60545427-e5a8-4005-aa7a-07c73d2e93b3
LEARN SOMETHING TODAY! - https://www.brighteon.com/babe71ed-326d-4055-9378-9326ada01c2f
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