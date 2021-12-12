Mind Blowing! Dr. Daniel Nagase Breaks Down Damning Pfizer Documents

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Link to the full interview is below. We now have absolute documented proof that Pfizer and the governments around the world, which keep approving this experimental mRNA gene-therapy, know perfectly well how dangerous and deadly these shots are. Everyone involved which claims these shots are "safe and effective" is lying and must be held accountable.
(Dec 9, 2021) Full interview: https://westernstandardonline.com/2021/12/watch-bc-doctor-reviews-shocking-stats-from-released-pfizer-documents/
Pfizer document shown in the video: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf