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The Goldcoast Singers - Plastic Jesus | 1962 | 432hz [hd 720p]
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10 views • November 27, 2021
Song: Plastic Jesus
Artist: The Goldcoast Singers
Original Format: MP4 / 440hz
Current Format: MP4 / 432hz
License: Fair Use
LYRICS: YES
LYRICS IN VIDEO: NO
SRT FILE: NO
Hashtags: #jesus #music #comedy #classic #drdemento
Metatags Space Separated: jesus music comedy classic drdemento
Metatags Comma Separated: jesus, music, comedy, classic, drdemento
LISTEN / DOWNLOAD:
On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRVK1FzC_Wk
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yrD8aXTzX4sy/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1311203349575503891?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/The-Goldcoast-Singers---Plastic-Jesus---1962---432hz--hd-720p-:e?r=FY3GgL8w7rjHXkQrYuAuJRjDoNefjt6b
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vpv5s9-the-goldcoast-singers-plastic-jesus-1962-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/TwEw7HP
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/75e7d5ef-169e-4dcf-a948-6a7a775a9638
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/SyOXJTDlgqfI3wO
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=ee4be60ef701c6058df5be840dd8722c6b15bf7f290c4ac678ef0d2cfc98e936&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/578/the-goldcoast-singers-plastic-jesus-1962-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/58649_song-plastic-jesus-artist-the-goldcoast-singers-original-format-mp4-440hz-curren.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
Artist: The Goldcoast Singers
Original Format: MP4 / 440hz
Current Format: MP4 / 432hz
License: Fair Use
LYRICS: YES
LYRICS IN VIDEO: NO
SRT FILE: NO
Hashtags: #jesus #music #comedy #classic #drdemento
Metatags Space Separated: jesus music comedy classic drdemento
Metatags Comma Separated: jesus, music, comedy, classic, drdemento
LISTEN / DOWNLOAD:
On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRVK1FzC_Wk
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yrD8aXTzX4sy/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1311203349575503891?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/The-Goldcoast-Singers---Plastic-Jesus---1962---432hz--hd-720p-:e?r=FY3GgL8w7rjHXkQrYuAuJRjDoNefjt6b
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vpv5s9-the-goldcoast-singers-plastic-jesus-1962-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/TwEw7HP
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/75e7d5ef-169e-4dcf-a948-6a7a775a9638
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/SyOXJTDlgqfI3wO
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=ee4be60ef701c6058df5be840dd8722c6b15bf7f290c4ac678ef0d2cfc98e936&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/578/the-goldcoast-singers-plastic-jesus-1962-432hz-hd-720p
On RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/post/58649_song-plastic-jesus-artist-the-goldcoast-singers-original-format-mp4-440hz-curren.html
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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