Take Your Power Back - UNITED KINGDOM

This is my way of supporting the brave people of United Kingdom.It is now in the open my dear friends, it turns out the seat of one of the most vile person to have walked this Earth is just hiding inside your palaces. They are exposed my friends, and it is time for you to get out of the way as WAR is on its way, nobody in its path will have the power to STOP it.Your country has long been ordained by the Elohim, the Great Abba YHWH, to take its place among the table of nations. The patriarch Noah was appointed to do this very task of dividing the Earth according to the families that sprung up from Noah after the Great Flood. And so nations were born.Do not let these devil worshippers of fake leaders take that God-given privilege from you. The privilege of identity, as a nation, in the Mighty and Loving eyes of the Elohim Abba YHWH.Do not let them make you bow down to these fake gods United Kingdom, unite oh country of wonderful people !!! Our brothers and sisters in the United Kingdom, flee, flee from Babylon……. De-worm yourselves from these parasites living under the grounds of your wonderful counry.This video can be viewed at:BITCHUTE:BRIGHTEON:ODYSEE:Just in case you want to support my work, my book describing Atmospheric Energy which is a very good candidate for a source of free and perpetual energy source is available at Amazon:Abba YHWH The Great Elohim and His Son my Adon Melech Yahshua protect those who wait patiently for the appointed time with the guidance of the Ruach Ha Qodesh (The Holy Spirit).The ELOHIM Abba YHWH be exalted forever and ever !!! Ahmein.