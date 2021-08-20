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Jean-Luc Ponty | Individual Choice - Eulogy To Oscar Romero | 432hz [hd 720p]
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10 views • August 20, 2021
Song: Eulogy To Oscar Romero
Artist: Jean-Luc Ponty
Original Format: MP3 / 440hz
Current Format: MP4 / 432hz
License: Fair Use
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On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/4wPp8vkWXktzzDZ
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Artist: Jean-Luc Ponty
Original Format: MP3 / 440hz
Current Format: MP4 / 432hz
License: Fair Use
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/7iB8nnwteQLw/
On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1275371995105595412?referrer=psecdocumentary
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Jean-Luc-Ponty---Individual-Choice---Eulogy-To-Oscar-Romero---432hz--hd-720p-:1?r=5RyaeEHTet1rFyMoniKNakzu33XJzzcL
On NewTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/CZstTEu
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/75b9fedf-2c17-45ef-802c-3ba2070ad272
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/4wPp8vkWXktzzDZ
On Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/index?v=d11df4ac2f7baf20848d3d8eead7be7a9b52734cd513d1a06504254ff6b70510&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
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ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Pocketnet: https://pocketnet.app/psecmedia?msocialshare=true&;ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
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