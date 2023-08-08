Fall of the Cabal Sequel: – Part 1 – THE BIRTH OF THE CABAL

We’re taking you back into history, all the way to the origins of the Cabal. Let’s start in Sumer (modern-day Iraq), where the oldest civilization on earth started. By following two major migrations (to the West and to the North), we’ll meet the Khazars and the Ashkenazi, and we’ll discover the roots of the Rothschild family. This episode takes you to the turbulent era of the Crusades, the Knights Templar, their hunger for world dominance and their link to Secret Societies, the Jesuit Order and the Freemasons. Were these really separate groups? Let’s find out in this very first episode!





https://www.brighteon.com/2b992685-e330-4c6a-aab7-6fcb2dd00a3e





With permission

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter





Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BRizDPuLs8c4/