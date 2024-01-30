Leftist Reality

Targeting Trump

* Leftists never let the facts get in their way.

* Truth is sacrificed so they can obtain more power.

* You’re supposed to accept everything they say.

* No attack is too personal to the libs.

* Leftists are playing a dangerous game.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (29 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/HlpU0gsngGU