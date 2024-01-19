Targeting Trump

The left’s fear is palpable.

They deny DJT’s humanity.

The media openly mock him and cheer on the legal torture.

Dems throw everything they have at him — and have done everything that he was targeted for.

They think they have that much control over a free country.





The full segment is linked below.





Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (18 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/vw_GKLPKuu8