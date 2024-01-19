Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Targeting Trump
channel image
Son of the Republic
636 Subscribers
15 views
Published Yesterday

The left’s fear is palpable.

They deny DJT’s humanity.

The media openly mock him and cheer on the legal torture.

Dems throw everything they have at him — and have done everything that he was targeted for.

They think they have that much control over a free country.


The full segment is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (18 January 2024)

https://youtu.be/vw_GKLPKuu8

Keywords
treasoncorruptionpanicfearcollusiondeep statepolice statedonald trumpconspiracywitch huntabuse of powerdesperationleftismweaponizationtdsmob rulelawfarerob schmittprotection racketshow trialprojectionpolitical persecutionabsurdityderangement syndromepoliticization

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket