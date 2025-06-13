BrightLearn - Explosive Insights on US Foreign Policy, an interview with Paul Craig Roberts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Craig Roberts and Mike Adams allege that the U.S. orchestrated Hamas' attack on Israel as a false flag to justify erasing Palestine, while also provoking Russia via Ukraine, accelerating the petrodollar's collapse, and exposing Western leaders as puppets of private interests—all leading to global destabilization.
