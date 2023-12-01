Paul Craig Roberts and Mike Adams reveal the huge MISTAKE US officials are making over Israel, Ukraine and Russia

- US foreign policy in Israel and Russia/Ukraine. (0:00)

- US-Israel relations and potential conflict in the Middle East. (5:12)

- US foreign policy mistakes and their consequences. (9:58)

- The impact of decentralized information and government control. (16:55)

- US foreign policy and its impact on Russia and Ukraine. (21:53)

- Geopolitics and the potential for conflict. (29:24)

- Russia's economic resilience in the face of sanctions. (33:52)

- Geopolitics, military power, and economic devastation in Europe. (38:59)

- US economic power and sanctions. (46:47)

- US politics and media censorship with Paul Craig Roberts. (52:01)





To learn more, visit: https://paulcraigroberts.org/





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





