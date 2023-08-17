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NEW: Video Shows Downed Power Lines Sparking Hawaii Wildfires - Power Companies Kept Them Energized!
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
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205 views • August 17, 2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

A Video Posted on August 8 at 6:43 AM by a Lahaina Resident Shows a Downed Power Line and Flames

Power lines fell over from 80 mph wind gusts before the devastating fire raged through the historic town of Lahaina, Maui. Maui residents are suing power companies that "inexcusably kept their power lines energized during forecasted high fire danger conditions."

Related Article: So, That's How the Maui Wildfires Started

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/mattvespa/2023/08/17/ny-post-we-have-video-that-might-show-how-the-maui-fires-started-n2627150

Related Videos ⬇️

  1. This Guy Raises More and New Questions About Lahaina Fires - https://www.brighteon.com/3cf0a227-2879-4930-b118-edcea5d86249
  2. Former Department of Defense (D.O.D.) Secretary Mark Esper CONFIRMS Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) In Space - https://www.brighteon.com/79b8129e-d43b-46d0-85f1-51e629c23b02

STEVE'S TAKE: Whether they are purposefully allowing power lines to stay energized, turning off the water to allow the fires to spread, and/or using Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs - https://www.brighteon.com/79b8129e-d43b-46d0-85f1-51e629c23b02) to start these fires, seize this land, implement 15 minute cities, depopulate the planet, and blame it all on climate change as they seize control or not, they control the government they control the power companies and now they even control the weather. Yet they think we're stupid enough to think it's climate change and not them. If you don't know who they or them are by now, then look in the mirror, because you're part of the problem.

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Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

Keywords
climate changehawaiidirected energy weaponsdewmauiamerican patriots for god and countrypower lineslahainablackrock15 minute citiespower companieshawaii wildfiresdowned power linesvideo shows downed power lines sparking hawaii wildfires
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