NEW: Video Shows Downed Power Lines Sparking Hawaii Wildfires - Power Companies Kept Them Energized!

A Video Posted on August 8 at 6:43 AM by a Lahaina Resident Shows a Downed Power Line and Flames

Power lines fell over from 80 mph wind gusts before the devastating fire raged through the historic town of Lahaina, Maui. Maui residents are suing power companies that "inexcusably kept their power lines energized during forecasted high fire danger conditions."

STEVE'S TAKE: Whether they are purposefully allowing power lines to stay energized, turning off the water to allow the fires to spread, and/or using Directed Energy Weapons (DEWs - https://www.brighteon.com/79b8129e-d43b-46d0-85f1-51e629c23b02) to start these fires, seize this land, implement 15 minute cities, depopulate the planet, and blame it all on climate change as they seize control or not, they control the government they control the power companies and now they even control the weather. Yet they think we're stupid enough to think it's climate change and not them. If you don't know who they or them are by now, then look in the mirror, because you're part of the problem.

