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Department of Defense (DOD) Secretary Mark Esper CONFIRMS Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) In Space
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
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54 views • September 17, 2020
On September 16, 2020 Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper delivered remarks during the Air Force Association’s 2020 Virtual Air, Space and Cyber Conference at National Harbor, Maryland CONFIRMING China and Russia possess and are using Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) in space 1:51.

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OUR TAKE: Could this mean that China and/or Russia are starting and/or assisting Antifa and the deep state shadow government of the American left with starting the West Coast fires as we speak and in general? DEW's coupled with the left doing controlled burns in the name of the climate change hoax and not doing deforestation coupled with Antifa starting fires is to blame in our view.

If we are correct and all signs are pointing to that being the case, then this is all an act of war by all parties involved. As usual they want us kept in the dark while the left politicizes their own attack furthering the attack via blaming this all on Trump, the right and global warming. Of course their mouthpiece the Mainstream Media is more than happy to assist in pushing their fake news narratives to keep you in the dark and enable the success of their attacks in hopes of regime change so they and our enemies they work with can seize power.

Now, I am sure someone somewhere that is not corrupt in some of the government agencies is taking counter measures and waging a "counter offensive" of sorts against the parties responsible but are they doing enough? Can they even do enough? In conclusion, this should be headline news and should be being discussed as a possible cause of these fires not being labeled as a conspiracy theory and in backwards America where anti-American elements who want us and our freedom gone reign supreme, this will never happen.

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Below are some additional links and resources to help you do your own research on the matter.

11 Sources & Resources: Direct Energy Weapons (DEW) & Antifa Fires

1. Original Video link here: https://cdn.dvidshub.net/media/video/2009/DOD_107991033/DOD_107991033-1920x1080-6221k.mp4
2. DOD post here: https://www.defense.gov/Explore/News/Article/Article/2349408/esper-speaks-at-air-force-association-conference
3. 9/08/2020 -- Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) beam shooting from California to MALHEUR NATIONAL REFUGE - https://youtu.be/nDnzPkuJiX0
4. 9/09/2020 -- California Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) -- Color enhanced view - https://youtu.be/CRPKPJR1k5Q
5. 9/09/2020 -- NIGHT 2 of Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) off Coast of California -- Color enhanced view - https://youtu.be/h45dBEq1NyM
6. Website post on the issue here with direct links: https://www.dutchsinse.com/9-16-2020-dept-of-defense-secretary-mark-esper-confirms-directed-energy-weapons-dew-in-space
7. Are Rogue Elements of the FBI Conspiring With ANTIFA To Make America Burn? https://youtu.be/WoeMqW53N_A
8. The LEFT is using FIREWORKS to start fires in the forest! MORE EVIDENCE - https://youtu.be/mS7T5ucoH0E
9. BIG News on west coast FIRES 9-11-20 - https://youtu.be/LAseK9Hghbo
10. Sheriff deputy said f ANTIFA - https://youtu.be/1ZHY4RE_GLA
11. Puyallup Man Arrested While Starting Fire, Bond set at $1000 - https://bellinghammetronews.com/news/puyallup-man-arrested-while-starting-fire-bond-set-at-1000
Keywords
russiaair forcechinadirected energy weaponsdewdodspace forcedepartment of defensemark esper
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