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PSEC - 2022 - PSEC Crew Speaks With TLBtalk CEO | FULL | 432hz [hd 720p]
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2 views • February 25, 2022
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - PSEC Crew Speaks With TLBtalk CEO" -- Dave Kelso and Richard Hamilton speak with Roger Landry, CEO of ALT TECH platform TLBtalk. We discuss TLBtalk, as well as a deeper understanding of the ruling class, decentralized network technology and how to create the change that we're looking to see. Practical application, not theory land.
PSECmedia on TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
The Liberty Beacon main website: https://www.thelibertybeacon.com
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Roger Landry, CC / Fair Use: Wilkins Coffee, NBC Living Color, The Twilight Zone, Lets All Go To The Lobby
Hashtags: #blockchain #alttech #socialmedia #freedom #censorship
Metatags Space Separated: blockchain alttech socialmedia freedom censorship
Metatags Comma Separated: blockchain, alttech, socialmedia, freedom, censorship
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/B375PNGbsD1F/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---PSEC-Crew-Speaks-With-TLBtalk-CEO---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vvsrjb-psec-2022-psec-crew-speaks-with-tlbtalk-ceo-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/qjyEgbF
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/74f8953d-04f2-48a9-8127-bfe10669dac4
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/lEFDijB7b67Lxhm
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=dab44a099925c76cb375740450f2e367b3eb589dac5fc3aab30fcf8561697f40&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
PSECmedia on TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
The Liberty Beacon main website: https://www.thelibertybeacon.com
This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.
Participants List: Dave Kelso, Richard Hamilton, Roger Landry, CC / Fair Use: Wilkins Coffee, NBC Living Color, The Twilight Zone, Lets All Go To The Lobby
Hashtags: #blockchain #alttech #socialmedia #freedom #censorship
Metatags Space Separated: blockchain alttech socialmedia freedom censorship
Metatags Comma Separated: blockchain, alttech, socialmedia, freedom, censorship
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/B375PNGbsD1F/
On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---PSEC-Crew-Speaks-With-TLBtalk-CEO---432hz--hd-720p-:9?r=4UE1VCwkPvYXPM2DAMfNqNDJjrS91gBq
On Rumble: https://rumble.com/vvsrjb-psec-2022-psec-crew-speaks-with-tlbtalk-ceo-432hz-hd-720p.html
On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/qjyEgbF
On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/74f8953d-04f2-48a9-8127-bfe10669dac4
On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/lEFDijB7b67Lxhm
On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=dab44a099925c76cb375740450f2e367b3eb589dac5fc3aab30fcf8561697f40&;video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
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