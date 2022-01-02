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Mass Formation Psychosis Explained
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104 views • January 02, 2022
Does it sometimes feel like you’re surrounded by people who’ve been hypnotized in some way by this absurd COVID-19 narrative? Well, maybe you are. Many experts like Mattias Desmet, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University in Belgium have concluded that the overwhelming majority of people have indeed fallen victim to a well-known psychological warfare technique being used by the criminal, illegitimate government in D.C. and their Leftist collaborators in the mainstream propaganda media to induce a condition in the public known as mass formation psychosis, so that the people themselves would become a tool in helping the usurpers of our civilization carry out this COVID-19 PSYOP and the worldwide political and economic takeover that it has provided cover for.
See Also: https://www.brighteon.com/38cd0a01-bc6c-40a1-97d1-c9ce4f3c3ee2
See Also: https://www.brighteon.com/38cd0a01-bc6c-40a1-97d1-c9ce4f3c3ee2
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