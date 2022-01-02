COVID-19 & Mass Formation Psychosis

History proves that the same psychological warfare (PSYWAR) techniques that are being used against us now have been used to achieve every Totalitarian takeover in history. The only difference between what happened in the Soviet Union or in Hitler's Germany, or Mao's China is that this is a global takeover that's happening. This COVID-19 PSYOP is for all the marbles, folks--complete and total control over the entire world. In this video interview with Dr. Mattias Desmet, Professor of Clinical Psychology at Ghent University you'll learn how the overwhelming majority of people in the world have fallen victim to a well-known psychological condition called Mass Formation Psychosis. This is the PSYWAR technique that's being used right now by the Thirteen Families to herd humanity into a Technocratic feedlot they have been building for humanity to live in for over 100 years now, a feedlot they call their New World Order.