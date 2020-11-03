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The officer is laughing because it IS funny, DAMN funny!! 😂🤣
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729 views • November 03, 2020
The left have no sense of humour.
The officer is laughing because it IS funny, DAMN funny!! 😂🤣 Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/73ece2f7-5d43-432e-98bb-bbc9ace41416
Shawnasaurus Rex
The Left isn’t too happy with THIS VIDEO that was released of a San Antonio police officer laughing as the Trump caravan is chasing the Biden bus down the highway! 😂😂👍 Published on Oct 30, 2020
The officer is laughing because it IS funny, DAMN funny!! 😂🤣 Video Link: https://www.brighteon.com/73ece2f7-5d43-432e-98bb-bbc9ace41416
Shawnasaurus Rex
The Left isn’t too happy with THIS VIDEO that was released of a San Antonio police officer laughing as the Trump caravan is chasing the Biden bus down the highway! 😂😂👍 Published on Oct 30, 2020
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