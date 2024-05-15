Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
PSEC - 2024 - Deep Thoughts With Dave On Roger Hanson Live | 03 of 03 | 432hz [hd 720p]
channel image
PSECmedia
47 Subscribers
3 views
Published Yesterday

 ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2024 - Deep Thoughts With Dave On Roger Hanson Live" -- Dave Kelso appears on Roger Hanson Live with Roger Hanson, Mark Wojtaszek, Mark Edworthy and Thanh-Hai Tran. They discuss a wide variety of topics, including but not limited to Esoterics, BBSing, Internet History, Technology, Open Source Software, Open Source Music, Scamdemic, Eugenics, Musical Parodies and Hollywood Degeneracy.


You may watch this in a single 3 hour long video, or divided into 3 separate videos.


This video is the third.


This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Roger Hanson, Mark Wojtaszek, Mark Edworthy, Thanh-Hai Tran, CC / Fair Use: third party content used in parodies

Hashtags: #technology #geopolitics #hollywood #music #history

Metatags Space Separated: technology geopolitics hollywood music history

Metatags Comma Separated: technology, geopolitics, hollywood, music, history



WATCH / DOWNLOAD --


On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/HuRhhKYDpUbH/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2024---Deep-Thoughts-With-Dave-On-Roger-Hanson-Live---03-of-03---432hz--hd-720p-:2?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v4vdowh-psec-2024-deep-thoughts-with-dave-on-roger-hanson-live-03-of-03-432hz-hd-72.html

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/73b5f20b-cd61-49ed-9ff6-162a40cfdf6d

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/psec-2024-deep-thoughts-with-dave-on-roger-hanson-live-03-of-03-432hz-hd-720p_fIKH3Ea41aW7GLJ.html



PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --


LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#


Keywords
hollywoodtechnologymusichistorygeopolitics

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket