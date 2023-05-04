Earth Day 2023

To leave this planet in MUCH BETTER SHAPE than how you found it -- while learning how to say "GOOD-BYE" to your energy, water, AND grocery bill$ -- log into your Gmail before clicking-on: tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid
To free-up your time so you can volunteer for non-profits such as CitizensClimateLobby.org and/or EnvironmentalVoterProject.org, click-on: tinyurl.com/TheNextBillionDollarCompany Help others who can't install solar on their roofs know about community solar farms by clicking-on: greensunshinepower.justviv.com/communitysolarTo get a piece of the $530+ BILLION per year domestic deregulated energy industry with a better "mousetrap" regarding automated electricity supplier switching, watch a short video after clicking-on: greensunshinepower.justviv.com/autopilot-energy-autoswitch
Contact Viv's Founding Partner in NJ, Joseph Birnie, if you have questions about earning and/or saving with Viv:
m: 201.937.3369
[email protected] OR [email protected]
If no timely response, leave me a VM at my landline # at 786.441.2727 with what you're interested in and 3 to 5 times and dates that you're free to speak.
To learn how to get up to $14,000 in upfront rebates for certain energy upgrades or 30 to 50% federal tax CREDIT$ on things like solar, wind, and batteries under President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, watch: tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo
Request a FREE net zero energy or off-grid consultation by filling-out: tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation. Learn more at the following sites:
Linktr.ee/TeslaElectricInstitute
Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid
Linktr.ee/UScleanAirForce
Linktr.ee/FLenergyAndSun
Lastly, since "health is wealth," be sure to look around and PRINT-OUT all of the following FREE e-guides:
tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceTools
Learn more about me at: Linktr.ee/DannyZen and Linkedin.com/in/multimillionmlmcoaching
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.