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Surveillance with Vaccine Already Started in West Africa. På svenska efter 2.45
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11 views • December 27, 2021
1. Surveillance with Vaccine Already Started in West Africa. They are guineapigs.
https://www.brighteon.com/a89c3726-d58a-43af-9bd4-69f4c7510af8
2. Harry Vox, an investigative journalist, denounced in 2014 the Rockefeller Foundation's plan to create a global pandemic that would give them greater social control.
https://www.brighteon.com/591b4cb0-0cb1-4574-a659-ea5f8c356966
3. New Emails Reveal Evidence of Government Efforts to "Take down" Free Speech.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/new-emails-reveal-evidence-of-government-efforts-to-quot-take-down-quot-free-speech-facts-matter_VX53ZoBLVYWnKjo.html
4. The Ruling Class are MURDERING you...but do you have the guts or ability to stop them? Good words from the legendary Roger Waters from Pink Floyd.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-ruling-class-are-murdering-you-but-do-you-have-the-guts-or-ability-to-stop-them_D5xzkJH5eEUdo1k.html
5. WARNING ABOUT AGENDA 21 A YEAR AGO. NOW ITS ABOUT THE GREAT RESET 2030.
https://www.brighteon.com/965520ef-e410-4d94-bc11-fe77cade644c
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/a89c3726-d58a-43af-9bd4-69f4c7510af8
2. Harry Vox, an investigative journalist, denounced in 2014 the Rockefeller Foundation's plan to create a global pandemic that would give them greater social control.
https://www.brighteon.com/591b4cb0-0cb1-4574-a659-ea5f8c356966
3. New Emails Reveal Evidence of Government Efforts to "Take down" Free Speech.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/new-emails-reveal-evidence-of-government-efforts-to-quot-take-down-quot-free-speech-facts-matter_VX53ZoBLVYWnKjo.html
4. The Ruling Class are MURDERING you...but do you have the guts or ability to stop them? Good words from the legendary Roger Waters from Pink Floyd.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/the-ruling-class-are-murdering-you-but-do-you-have-the-guts-or-ability-to-stop-them_D5xzkJH5eEUdo1k.html
5. WARNING ABOUT AGENDA 21 A YEAR AGO. NOW ITS ABOUT THE GREAT RESET 2030.
https://www.brighteon.com/965520ef-e410-4d94-bc11-fe77cade644c
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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