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Journalist, denounced in 2014 the Rockefeller Foundation's plan to create a global pandemic
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305 views • December 27, 2021
Harry Vox, an investigative journalist, denounced in 2014 the Rockefeller Foundation's plan to create a global pandemic that would give them greater social control. We have already shared this document in other posts, but it is okay to repeat.
link to document for you to read and share : https://archive.org/details/the-annotated-rockefeller-foundation-lockstep-2010/mode/2up
link to document for you to read and share : https://archive.org/details/the-annotated-rockefeller-foundation-lockstep-2010/mode/2up
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