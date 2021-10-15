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Human Nature: What is 'CRISPR'? Graphene Oxide? Black Goo? (Reloaded) [15.10.2021]
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44 views • October 15, 2021
Note: I first published this video on 18 May 2020, but the 'topic' CRISPR still keeps turning up... Related Keywords: AI - Transhumanism - Graphene Oxide - Covid-19 - 'Vaccines' - 666 Mark of the Beast... There is NO such thing as a Coincidence! - Wake the Fuck up... A few examples:
- CRISPR in Context: The New World of Human Genetic Engineering
- How CRISPR lets you edit DNA - Andrea M. Henle
- Genetic Engineering Will Change Everything Forever – CRISPR
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A breakthrough called CRISPR opens the door to curing diseases like cancer, reshaping the biosphere, and designing our own children. A provocative exploration of its far-reaching implications, through the eyes of the scientists who discovered it.
Source: Human Nature (2020)
1h 35min | Documentary | 12 March 2020 (USA)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9612680/
Subs: https://subscene.com/subtitles/human-nature-2019
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https://duckduckgo.com/?q=CRISPR+&;t=hj&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CRISPR
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=crispr%20&;kind=video
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=CRISPR%20&;page=1&uploaded=all
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=CRISPR+
Credited cast:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jennifer_Doudna
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Church_%28geneticist%29
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alta_Charo
https://vcresearch.berkeley.edu/faculty/fyodor-urnov
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rodolphe_Barrangou
Kim Osbøl
218 views / 1 year ago
https://ugetube.com/watch/what-is-crispr_6uwvNG98PIgppYR.html
https://ugetube.com/@Kim%20Osboel
https://www.brighteon.com/f735afb2-3076-4088-a8cd-a4e3cf5de271
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
--
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iK2Lre1EpUy6/
- CRISPR in Context: The New World of Human Genetic Engineering
- How CRISPR lets you edit DNA - Andrea M. Henle
- Genetic Engineering Will Change Everything Forever – CRISPR
--
A breakthrough called CRISPR opens the door to curing diseases like cancer, reshaping the biosphere, and designing our own children. A provocative exploration of its far-reaching implications, through the eyes of the scientists who discovered it.
Source: Human Nature (2020)
1h 35min | Documentary | 12 March 2020 (USA)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9612680/
Subs: https://subscene.com/subtitles/human-nature-2019
--
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=CRISPR+&;t=hj&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CRISPR
https://www.bitchute.com/search/?query=crispr%20&;kind=video
https://www.brighteon.com/new-search?query=CRISPR%20&;page=1&uploaded=all
https://www.youtube.com/results?sp=mAEB&;search_query=CRISPR+
Credited cast:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jennifer_Doudna
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Church_%28geneticist%29
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alta_Charo
https://vcresearch.berkeley.edu/faculty/fyodor-urnov
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rodolphe_Barrangou
Kim Osbøl
218 views / 1 year ago
https://ugetube.com/watch/what-is-crispr_6uwvNG98PIgppYR.html
https://ugetube.com/@Kim%20Osboel
https://www.brighteon.com/f735afb2-3076-4088-a8cd-a4e3cf5de271
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kimosboel
--
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/video/iK2Lre1EpUy6/
Keywords
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