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What is CRISPR ?
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63 views • May 18, 2020
Human Nature (2020)
1h 35min | Documentary | 12 March 2020 (USA)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9612680/
A breakthrough called CRISPR opens the door to curing diseases like cancer, reshaping the biosphere, and designing our own children. A provocative exploration of its far-reaching implications, through the eyes of the scientists who discovered it.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=CRISPR+&t=hj&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CRISPR
Credited cast:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jennifer_Doudna
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Church_%28geneticist%29
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alta_Charo
https://vcresearch.berkeley.edu/faculty/fyodor-urnov
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rodolphe_Barrangou
1h 35min | Documentary | 12 March 2020 (USA)
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9612680/
A breakthrough called CRISPR opens the door to curing diseases like cancer, reshaping the biosphere, and designing our own children. A provocative exploration of its far-reaching implications, through the eyes of the scientists who discovered it.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=CRISPR+&t=hj&ia=web
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/CRISPR
Credited cast:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jennifer_Doudna
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/George_Church_%28geneticist%29
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alta_Charo
https://vcresearch.berkeley.edu/faculty/fyodor-urnov
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rodolphe_Barrangou
Keywords
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