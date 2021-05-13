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Magnetic C Jabs
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1703 views • May 13, 2021
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https://www.brighteon.com/72ec1103-d452-4f43-9479-1cdd5b16c444
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ShPV2sMArIaH/
https://rumble.com/vgyq6p-magnetic-c-jabs.html
The Slovac Paper:
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide?fbclid=IwAR2ayy32B6wA34f_88CcoIHjIqx02L4y5KO7Zp7Cht3U8CPiaH6uNl_SQTM
https://www.brighteon.com/72ec1103-d452-4f43-9479-1cdd5b16c444
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ShPV2sMArIaH/
https://rumble.com/vgyq6p-magnetic-c-jabs.html
The Slovac Paper:
https://www.nutritruth.org/single-post/analysis-of-test-sticks-from-surface-testing-in-the-slovak-republic-confirmation-of-genocide?fbclid=IwAR2ayy32B6wA34f_88CcoIHjIqx02L4y5KO7Zp7Cht3U8CPiaH6uNl_SQTM
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