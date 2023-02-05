Pfizer "Q: How does your product work? A: We don't know" KarenKingston.Substack.com

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How can any company be allowed to manufacture millions of vax doses under these conditions? Why is Pfizer telling the FDA what to do? Pfizer is LYING. Their FDA documentation is criminal. Vaccine was never meant to provide protection.
www.KarenKingston.Substack.com
"Immunological mechanism that confers protection against Sars-Cov2 is unknown....the spike protein was tested against 200 synthetically re-created antibodies for various coronaviruses and they all bounce off the spike protein like bullets to superman. So this was never meant to provide protection." ~ Karen Kingston on Pfizer Vax Docs
FULL SHOW: Karen Kingston - Big Pharma Unleashed A Bioweapon On The World, It’s Time To Press Criminal Charges. https://rumble.com/v287oqm-karen-kingston-big-pharma-unleashed-a-bioweapon-on-the-world-its-time-to-pr.html
MIRROR: https://www.brighteon.com/49a32bef-8a9b-40ba-8de8-7a6e95e4d309
Website: http://karenkingston.net