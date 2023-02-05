Pfizer "Q: How does your product work? A: We don't know" KarenKingston.Substack.com

KarenKingston.Substack.com
Pfizer docs: Missing information = Vaccine effectiveness.
"Immunological mechanism that confers protection against Sars-Cov2 is unknown....the spike protein was tested against 200 synthetically re-created antibodies for various coronaviruses and they all bounce off the spike protein like bullets to superman. So this was never meant to provide protection." ~ Karen Kingston on Pfizer Vax Docs
FULL SHOW: Karen Kingston - Big Pharma Unleashed A Bioweapon On The World, It’s Time To Press Criminal Charges. https://rumble.com/v287oqm-karen-kingston-big-pharma-unleashed-a-bioweapon-on-the-world-its-time-to-pr.html
