Pfizer "Q: How does your product work? A: We don't know" KarenKingston.Substack.com
Published 21 hours ago
KarenKingston.Substack.com

Pfizer docs: Missing information = Vaccine effectiveness.

"Immunological mechanism that confers protection against Sars-Cov2 is unknown....the spike protein was tested against 200 synthetically re-created antibodies for various coronaviruses and they all bounce off the spike protein like bullets to superman. So this was never meant to provide protection." ~ Karen Kingston on Pfizer Vax Docs

FULL SHOW: Karen Kingston - Big Pharma Unleashed A Bioweapon On The World, It’s Time To Press Criminal Charges.   https://rumble.com/v287oqm-karen-kingston-big-pharma-unleashed-a-bioweapon-on-the-world-its-time-to-pr.html

MIRROR: https://www.brighteon.com/49a32bef-8a9b-40ba-8de8-7a6e95e4d309

Website: http://karenkingston.net


healthvaccinebioweaponeffectivenesspfizerkaren kingstonmechanism of actionhow does it work

