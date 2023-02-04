Karen Kingston - Big Pharma Unleashed A Bioweapon On The World, It’s Time To Press Criminal Charges

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Website: http://karenkingston.net
Substack: https://karenkingston.substack.com
Karen Kingston is a biotech analyst with over 20 years of experience. She's a contributor to discussion forums and news media with US and global doctors, scientists, and attorneys on the biological effects of the COVID-19 gene editing injections. Karen breaks down what Big Pharma created. They created a bio weapon and the FDA and Big Pharma did not know what would happen if they gave it to people. It is time for the people to bring criminal charges against Big Pharma.