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BREAKING! "Dropping Dead lIke Flies" in Israel from Vaccine
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1627 views • February 20, 2021
BREAKING! "Dropping Dead lIke Flies" in Israel from Vaccine! Report just in from Spanish observer at one of many COVID experimental-vaccination locations in Israel! Netanyahu invites Moderna and Pfeizer for international distribution from Israel: https://www.brighteon.com/4a4641d5-14e6-4466-b2f1-08d6296101d5
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